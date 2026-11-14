undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SWAMP RABBITS SCORE TWO IN THIRD TO WIN
By Mitch Beck,12 days ago
GREENVILLE, SC – Mike O’Leary tied the game 27 seconds into the third period, assisted by Neil Shea, and followed up with the helper on Shea’s winner under four minutes later as the Greenville Swamp took a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Thursday night. The win marks five straight for the Swamp Rabbits since November 1st at Savannah, and is the team’s first five-game win streak since November 2024.