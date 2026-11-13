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Sanibel Library Closes Ariel Lawhon Ticket Lottery, Five Big Names Still to Come
By Aisha Brice,10 days ago
The Sanibel Public Library has closed registration for a chance to win tickets to its season-opening Author Series event with bestselling historical fiction writer Ariel Lawhon, the library announced Friday at 5 p.m. The window had opened just a week earlier, at 9 a.m. on Nov. 6, giving cardholders a narrow chance to land a seat before the Dec. 7 evening talk.