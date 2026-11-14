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Xavier 81-63 Mississippi State: Recap
By Bryan D,12 days ago
The Musketeers handled business in their first high major test of the year. Winning all the buy games in the world by 45 is nice, but it isn’t going to move the needle in March when it comes time to evaluate a team’s resume for the NCAA Tournament. To get there, you have to beat someone with substance at some point and Xavier took their first chance to do so with style tonight at The Greenbrier. Mississippi State is not expected to challenge at the top of the SEC this season, but they are a solid Q2 opportunity on a neutral floor and the first line on a resume Xavier hopes to fill out before Selection Sunday.