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OU athletic director says SEC forced Sunday game against Ole Miss despite Sooners’ objections
By News 9,13 days ago
Oklahoma’s football game against Ole Miss has been moved to Sunday at noon CT, but the decision is not sitting well with OU athletic director Roger Denny. In a strongly worded statement Friday night, Denny criticized the Southeastern Conference’s decision to reschedule the game following a nationwide FAA ground stop that prevented Ole Miss from traveling to Norman.