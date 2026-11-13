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National Air and Space Museum Receives $1 Million Gift From General Atomics
9 days ago
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum has received a $1 million donation from General Atomics to support the “Modern Military Aviation” exhibition that opened Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the museum’s building in Washington, D.C. The new exhibition explores how aviation has redefined military power, geopolitics and technological development from the outset of the Cold War to the present, and it is the final gallery to open as part of the museum’s decade-long renovation.