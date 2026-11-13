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Why IBS often gets worse when you travel—even before you eat anything different
By Dédé Wilson,7 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy for details. You’re heading out of town for a long weekend. You’ve packed your usual snacks, planned your meals, and made sure you know where the bathrooms are. You haven’t eaten anything unusual, yet your stomach is already cramping. Maybe you’re bloated before you even board the plane. Or perhaps you’ve barely left home when an urgent bathroom trip threatens to derail your plans.