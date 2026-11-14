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UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach returns from injury to secure win vs. Illinois
By Writers,12 days ago
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports: UCLA has already weathered one major quarterback injury. Fortunately, it appears to have avoided another in a close Big Ten victory. Ty Dieffenbach, a bright spot for the No. 4-ranked Bruins since starter Nico Iamaleava’s knee injury, exited Friday’s 22-14 victory against Illinois with an apparent injury. Third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s brother, replaced him under center with UCLA up 10-0.