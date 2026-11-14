undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Hidden Gem “Supper Club” in Schiller Park
By Alan Bresloff,12 days ago
****When one thinks “Supper Club”, one automatically thinks Wisconsin. Yes, they are known for these friendly, entertaining spots in the woods or near the water, and they always serve cheese curds as well as great “Old Fashioneds”, but guess what? Illinois has some of these dining spots as well. In fact, there is one just a few miles from O’Hare with a name that will make sense once you hear it. It is the ” Great Escape Restaurant”, located at 9540 West Irving Park Rd. ( this is not to be confused with the retail stores called The Great Escape, where they sell pools and spas).
6