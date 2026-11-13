undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Appeals Court Clears Washington County Jail Staff in Bible Access Fight
By Vince Quintana,11 days ago
A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling that had allowed a lawsuit over reading and religious materials access at the Washington County Detention Center to move forward, siding instead with the jail officials accused of denying a detainee his requested Bible. The case now heads back to a federal judge in Fayetteville for further proceedings.