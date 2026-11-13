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Pokémon & Billionaire Boys Club Drop 22-Piece 30th Anniversary Collection
By Doreen Albuerne,8 days ago
Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Pharrell Williams’ and Nigo’s Billionaire Boys Club is marking the milestone with a collection built around the popular gaming and anime franchise. Billionaire Girls Club, the brand’s women’s label, is joining this time, and the 22-piece run includes apparel, accessories, and home rugs. Pikachu, Squirtle, Charizard, Eevee, and Jigglypuff show up across the lineup, along with Mewtwo, Mew, Snorlax, and Togepi.