undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Heat Inc. Release New Single Dead Pony Club
By Adrian Hextall,3 days ago
The Heat Inc. return with Dead Pony Club, a new single taken from their forthcoming album, due for release in March 2027. Fusing abrasive guitars, infectious hooks and emotionally resonant songwriting, the track showcases the band’s ability to marry raw power with an instinct for melody, delivering a sound that is immediate, dynamic and impossible to ignore. Released via Tri-Tone Records / Republic of Music.