undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SoleFly Brings Miami Boxing Culture to the Air Jordan 5
By Derick Ruiz,10 days ago
Longtime Jordan Brand collaborator SoleFly is bringing Miami’s boxing culture to the Air Jordan 5 for its first collaboration on the classic silhouette. The Miami-based retailer’s latest Jordan project was first teased in Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2026 lookbook, released alongside the launch of 232323232323, the Jumpman’s new online platform for deeper product discovery and storytelling.
1