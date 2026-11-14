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Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Sunset P.I.’ Premiere Date, ‘Virgin River’ Renewed, Sam Hartman Cast As ‘The Bachelor’, ‘Planeswalker’ Sneak Peek, John Mulaney Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’, Samba Schutte Promoted To Series Regular On ‘Pluribus’, and More!
By Lee Arvoy,11 days ago
Sunset P.I. premieres on NBC February 8 at 8:30. The single-camera workplace comedy follows Mickey Wilder (Jake Johnson) and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency. Cast also includes Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David. Netflix has renewed Virgin River for a record breaking ninth...