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Here's Another Sneak Peak Of The New Ford Heritage Fleet Facility: Video
8 days ago
We're just a few days away from the full unveiling of the entire 120+ vehicle Ford U.S. Heritage Vault, which will be housed in a special facility dubbed the "Ford Vault." Earlier this week, Emily Gabler, who works in Technology Communications at Ford, posted a couple of photos of the Ford Vault on X, giving us our first look at that new facility - and some of the vehicles that will be housed there. Now, we're getting an even better peek at the many cool and unique Blue Oval vehicles parked in the Ford Vault.