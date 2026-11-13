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Brain Dead & adidas Revive the Adventure Zuperklimb for New Outdoor Collection
By Derick Ruiz,10 days ago
Brain Dead and adidas Originals are returning to the outdoors with a new head-to-toe collection that revisits the early 2000s adidas Adventure line. Following recent Five Ten projects on the NIAD climbing shoe and Guide Tennie approach shoe, the two brands are bringing back the archival Adventure Zuperklimb, a silhouette originally developed for climbers, alongside a range of outdoor-inspired apparel and accessories.