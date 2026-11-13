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Ford Partner Geely Faces German Military Site Ban Amid European Expansion
8 days ago
One of the main concerns revolving around Chinese vehicles - aside from the fact that they're heavily subsidized by the government - is that they may pose a security threat to parts of the world they're sold in. Some believe that these connected models will gather sensitive data and relay it back to the Chinese government, and that includes Ford CEO Jim Farley. Regardless, Ford just signed a partnership agreement with China-based automaker Geely in Europe, and now, that company is in a bit of hot water over security concerns.