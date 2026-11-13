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Ford F-150 Owners Also Flirting With Defecting To VW's Scout
8 days ago
The Ford F-150 has long been one of America's very favorite vehicles of any kind, as well as the top choice among light-duty full-size pickup shoppers. That has been the case for decades to this point, even as rivals continue to work hard to catch up - and new competitors have been introduced. However, one of those future rivals is clearly appealing to existing Ford F-150 owners in a major way, and it's coming from Volkswagen's reborn Scout brand - along with another that isn't a direct rival to the F-150.