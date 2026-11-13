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Newly elected lawmakers come to D.C. for freshmen orientation
By NPR,4 days ago
A new leadership battle has opened on Capitol Hill. Maryland's Chris Van Hollen says he will challenge Chuck Schumer of New York to become the Senate's top Democrat. Van Hollen says voters who generated a blue wave called for change. Some of that change has already arrived, though, on the Hill, with 100-plus newcomers starting freshman orientation this week. NPR congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt reports on what it's like to learn the ropes.