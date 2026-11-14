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Texas Democrats win, Young County favors Republicans
By Texas Local Media Staff Writer,12 days ago
Texas voters delivered contrasting election results during the Nov. 3 general election, with Democrats receiving the most votes in several major statewide races while Republicans maintained strong support in Young County. According to statewide election results, Democrat Gina Hinojosa received more than 5.2 million votes in the governor’s race, compared...
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