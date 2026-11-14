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DeKalb County man, 47, convicted of 2023 murder of girlfriend at family gathering
By On Common Ground News,13 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston this week announced the conviction by jury trial of Demario Flanagan, 47, for the murder of his girlfriend, Eternity “Destiny Johnson, 26. In addition to killing Johnson, Flanagan fired at three other women, striking two of them during a rampage at a gathering of family and friends.