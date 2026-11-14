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‘Random Quentin Grimes Stray,’ ‘This Has to Be Fake’ – WNBA Fans Baffled Over Sophie Cunningham’s Response to Luka Dončić Comparison
By Shirsh Sanstuti,12 days ago
On Thursday's episode of the "No Hesitation" podcast, Drew Hanlen compared Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Dončić's first nine games of the 2026-27 NBA season with Sophie Cunningham's entire 2026 WNBA campaign. The answer he got back left fans in disbelief, as Indiana Fever guard Cunningham turned the...