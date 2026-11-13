undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
B. Riley keeps KEEL at buy, $5 target as Pennsylvania order delays leasing
By William Foxley,8 days ago
B. Riley Securities maintained its Buy rating and $5 price target on KEEL (NASDAQ: KEEL), the company formerly known as Bitfarms, in a note published Thursday. The target implies about 142% upside from the $2.07 close before publication. Analyst Nick Giles kept the call even though KEEL will not sign three leases by year-end, a goal he said it missed mainly because Pennsylvania changed its regulatory framework.