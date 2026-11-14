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Peltola leads in U.S. Senate race, nearing 50% mark with almost all ballots counted
By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media,12 days ago
Former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola widened her lead again Friday, though she still has less than 50% of first-choice votes. If that remains so, the race will likely be decided by ranked choice tabulation. Friday’s update added roughly 22,500 ballots to the total. The Associated Press estimates 96% of the...