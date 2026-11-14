undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jerome County man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distributing meth
By KMVT News Staff,13 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Jerome County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said. According to court records, investigators learned last March that Chris Heck, 63, was trafficking meth in the Magic Valley. Investigation and arrest. Prosecutors said Heck sold five...
9