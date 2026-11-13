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Outlook and Microsoft 365 begin returning to normal after global outage as Microsoft issue update
By Rikki Loftus,10 days ago
Hours after going down, Outlook and Microsoft 365 are starting to return to normal following a global outage as the tech giant has released an update. Reports of issues began yesterday (November 12), with problems accessing the apps extending hours before a resolution was found, with millions of people starting work this morning without access to most Microsoft services.