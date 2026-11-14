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Two Norcross Officers Off Force After Alleged Misuse of Flock License Plate Cameras
By GAFollowers,12 days ago
NORCROSS, Ga. — Two Norcross police officers are no longer employed by the department after separate allegations involving the misuse of Flock Safety automated license plate reader technology, according to a department statement reported Friday, November 13. The department said it fired one officer in June following the alleged...
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