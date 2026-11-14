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FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop; Atlanta Travelers Face Lingering Delays
By GAFollowers,12 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — A rare nationwide suspension of flight departures disrupted travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and airports across the country on Friday, November 13. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop Friday evening, but flight delays and cancellations could extend into Saturday as airlines work through the backlog.