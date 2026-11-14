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Georgia Hosts Missouri Saturday: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and What to Know
By GAFollowers,12 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs return to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, November 14, to face the Missouri Tigers in an afternoon Southeastern Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The game is scheduled to air on ABC, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the broadcast team, according to the University of Georgia.