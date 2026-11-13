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BlackRock IBIT: $143.5M Daily Outflow
10 days ago
BlackRock IBIT recorded a $143.5 million outflow on November 14, 2026, according to Farside Investors. Bitcoin trades at $67024.26 inside the Bollinger band with lower support at $65992.4. The bearish trend structure holds as price sits below both EMA50 at $73157.44 and EMA200 at $78055.71, while RSI at 21.41 signals oversold conditions and MACD confirms the death cross at -1920.19. Institutional desks watch for a relief bounce toward the upper band at $76656.05 before any sustained recovery attempt.