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North Georgia Flood Emergency Extended as McCaysville Faces Water and Tourism Challenges
By GAFollowers,12 days ago
MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. — More than a week after devastating flooding swept through this North Georgia town, officials have lifted a local curfew and reopened key travel routes. But a boil water advisory remains in place, and the damage to homes and downtown businesses is creating a new threat to McCaysville’s tourism-dependent economy.