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Mauricio Pochettino ticks important box Man Utd haven’t had since Jose Mourinho
12 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United’s new manager, and he brings something to the club that has been lacking in the previous four permanent head coaches. Eight points from 10 games meant Manchester United had to sack Michael Carrick over the international break, setting up Mauricio Pochettino to become the next permanent manager, an appointment that has been years in the making.