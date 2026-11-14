undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elliotte Friedman reveals Simon Edvinsson's backup plan in his standoff with the Red Wings
By Jonathan Ouimet,12 days ago
Elliotte Friedman said Friday night that Simon Edvinsson is ready to play in Sweden if the Red Wings standoff runs past December 1. The Red Wings want to keep the 23-year-old defenseman. He wants to be traded and has refused to sign. If he doesn't have an NHL contract by December 1, he's ineligible to play for the entire 2026-27 season.