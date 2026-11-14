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You Won’t Believe How Easy It Is To Reach These 8 Gorgeous Oregon Waterfalls
By Noah Harris,12 days ago
Curious about waterfalls in Oregon that skip the long, exhausting hikes entirely?. These 8 waterfalls offer quick trails and incredible scenery just minutes from your car!. 1. Sahalie Falls (McKenzie Bridge) Along the McKenzie River, Sahalie Falls plunges roughly 100 feet with tremendous power and remarkable speed. Almost no walking...