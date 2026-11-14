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Win Tickets to the Miller Ultimate Tailgate – Chicago vs New Orleans!
12 days ago
Free Country is teaming up with Miller Lite for your chance to win two tickets to see New Orleans take on Chicago this Sunday, November 22nd at Soldier Field. The winner receives two tickets for the Miller Lite Tailgate Party located in the South Terrace of the Field Museum which includes complimentary food and beverages from Molson Coors two hours before and one hour after the game. And two tickets to watch the football game from the Miller Lite Loft where it’s always Miller Time! Celebrate Responsibly!