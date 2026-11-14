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Friday’s High School Football Playoff Results, Pairings
By Shannon Fagan,12 days ago
Scores, pairings compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Deshler 35, Good Hope 34 (OT) AISA CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET (Thursday) AISA CONSOLATION BRACKET (Thursday) Auburn (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-4) Daphne (8-3) at Prattville (11-0) Central-Phenix City (10-1) at Vestavia Hills (9-2) Thompson (9-1) at Opelika (6-5) CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS. Gulf Shores...