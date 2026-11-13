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Testosterone in women: Early history of androgen therapy
8 days ago
Androgen therapy for women predates the headlines by decades. Early research showed promise for desire, but long-term safety data never caught up. Dorr opens the series by noting that he has practiced through remarkable changes in how clinicians understand women's hormones. Some of those changes, he says, were driven by science, some by fear, and some by assumptions that probably should have been questioned from the beginning.