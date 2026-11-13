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Crime Stoppers seeks help identifying man in attempted e-bike theft on South Ninth Street
8 days ago
Salina Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man who tried to steal an electric bike Monday night on South Ninth Street. According to the Salina Police Department release, the attempted theft happened about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street. The man tried to cut a chain lock securing an Ouxi V8 750W fat-tire e-bike valued at about $800.