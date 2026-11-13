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Kanopolis Drive-In screens Ebenezer and Godzilla Minus Zero this weekend
11 days ago
Kanopolis Drive-In, 804 N Kansas Ave in Kanopolis, is showing Ebenezer first this weekend, followed by Godzilla Minus Zero. Gates open at 5:30, and movies start around 6:30. *This content is paid coverage. Community Impact reflects verified local contributions, community tags, local-ownership signals, business scale and longevity, and profile completeness....