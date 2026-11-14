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Salina firefighters Sullivan and Regier receive badges
12 days ago
Two Salina Fire Department firefighters have completed their one-year probationary period and officially received their badges. Firefighter/EMT Sullivan and Firefighter/EMT Regier marked the milestone with a Salina Fire Department tradition: at shift change, newer firefighters stand on a metal stool and recite the Firefighter's Prayer when they complete their first year.