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Salina zoning board to consider setback variance for Bailey Road distribution facility addition
10 days ago
The Salina Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The board will hold a public hearing on Application #V26-007, filed by Mike McCall on behalf of Pestinger Real Estate, LLC, requesting a front yard setback variance of 15 feet along Scanlan Avenue, from the 35-foot minimum required by Salina Code Sec. 42-350 to 20 feet.
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