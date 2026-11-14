undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Between Birmingham And Burton Upon Trent Is A Charming Town With A Vibrant Culture, Shopping, And Local Eats
By Dami Kim,12 days ago
Birmingham and Burton upon Trent are often the most recognizable heavyweights of England's West Midlands, so it's easy to overlook the quieter spaces in between. Birmingham is known as the country's second city and the childhood home of legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien, while Burton upon Trent is celebrated as the brewing capital of the U.K. Yet, nestled right between these two bustling hubs lies Lichfield, a city with a sprawling cathedral at the heart of the city and a population under 35,000 which trades big city chaos for a charming walkable town with a vibrant culture, shopping, and lots of local eats.