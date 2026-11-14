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New Truro police officer graduates the academy
12 days ago
TRURO – From Truro Police: Congratulations to the newest Truro Police Officer DeCoste and the MPTC Plymouth Academy 80th Recruit Officer Course (ROC) on their graduation today! Over the past several months, these new law enforcement officers have demonstrated dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to public service as they developed the knowledge and skills that will guide them throughout their careers.