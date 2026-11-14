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Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Staff and Partner at The Bridge Center Recognized by the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association.
12 days ago
BOURNE – From the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: Thursday at the State House in Boston, the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association recognized three Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office staff members and our partner, the Michael English House. Every year, the 2026 Law Enforcement & Corrections Awards Ceremony celebrates the...