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BREVARD HISTORY: President Theodore Roosevelt Signed Executive Order in 1903 Making Pelican Island America’s First National Wildlife Refuge
12 days ago
FLORIDA HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge on the Indian River Lagoon in East Central Florida became the first national wildlife refuge in March 1903. America’s first National Wildlife Refuge is located near the Atlantic coastal community of Sebastian, Florida. A little island in the Indian...