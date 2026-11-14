undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marvel Studios Announces Historic Title For Phase 6's Next Disney+ Show
By Jackson Hayes,12 days ago
Subtitles for superhero projects carry a lot of weight, especially in the MCU. They tease what's to come in a Marvel Studios project and usually hint at the comic book storyline it draws inspiration from. And Kevin Feige and Co. know how much of a grip subtitles have on the fanbase; it's impossible to forget when they announced Captain America 3 as Serpent Society before revealing it was actually Civil War. Marvel Studios isn't going that far with the title of its next Phase 6 Disney+ series, but it is making history with it.