undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MM’s Fri the 13 Forecast & 5-Day: Lookin’ for Flurries!
By Meteorologist Mark,7 days ago
MM says….It’s a winter-like Friday the 13th on the plateau! Keep your eyes open for the season’s first flurries! Temps slowly warm back up starting Sunday. Active weather can be found across the western U.S. and the eastern U.S. Very nice, albeit chilly, weather can be found across the central portions of the country. The storm system bringing us the colder air is spinning over the Northeast today, spinning around disturbances that will bring us some light precip chances today. Some of that precip will be wintry. Out west, another storm system gathers strength but it will track too far south to bring us any precip in the coming days.