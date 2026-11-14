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Huff’s Four Touchdowns Lead Indians to First Round Win
By Phil Hobbs,12 days ago
The Stephens County Indians pulled away late in a tight game and defeated Crisp County 42-23 in the 1st Round of the AAA State Playoffs Friday night at the Reservation. Macade Huff had a huge game for the Indians catching four touchdown passes from quarterback Branson Stowe. Stowe and Huff hooked up on touchdown passes of 4 and 22 yards in the 1st quarter to grab a 14-0 lead, but the Cougars scored toward the end of both quarters and tied the score at 14 at the half.
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