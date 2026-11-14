undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montevallo Falcons Volleyball Punches Ticket to GSC Championship with Four-Set Victory Over West Alabama
12 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the first time in five years, the University of Montevallo volleyball team is headed to the Gulf South Conference Championship match. The Falcons secured their spot in the conference title match with a 3-1 victory over West Alabama in the GSC Tournament semifinals on Friday, Nov. 13, at SportsMED Arena in Spragins Hall.