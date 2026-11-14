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Morgan Deneen Takes Two-Shot Lead After Second Round of the 50th Assistant PGA Professional Championship
12 days ago
Morgan Deneen’s eyes open wide when he plays the Wanamaker Course’s four par-5s. It’s easy to see why. Deneen has made seven birdies on the par-5s in eight chances – most of them from tap-in distance – during the first two rounds of the 50th Assistant PGA Professional Championship to move atop the leaderboard. He added three more birdies on the par-5s Friday during a 5-under 67 to take a two-shot lead at the halfway point (12-under 132) of the Assistant PPC at PGA Golf Club.