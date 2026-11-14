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Lionel Messi to return to Estadio Monumental on January 19 as Inter Miami face River Plate in historic Buenos Aires preseason friendly
By Adhe Makayasa,12 days ago
Announced on the Argentine club's social media channels, January's fixture brings Messi back to the venue where he made 29 appearances for his country. His last outing there came on October 6 during a 3-0 win over Benin that marked his 208th and final international cap alongside his 126th goal. Before that farewell, hosts president Stefano Di Carlo handed him an honorary membership card, plaque and named shirt.